Owensboro non-profits get grants

By Kenny Douglass and Derek Mullins | October 25, 2018 at 9:30 PM CDT - Updated October 25 at 9:30 PM

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) - Thousands of dollars are going to help non-profits in Owensboro.

Impact 100 awarded their grant winners Thursday night.

The organization is a women's giving circle. 100% of donations go directly to nonprofits.

Five finalists were at the event. Each gave a presentation on why they should get the grant.

The two big winners were Fresh Start for Women and the St. Joseph's Peace Mission. Each received $100,000.

The three others didn’t walk away empty handed. They each earned $16,000.

