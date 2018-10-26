Owensboro non-profits get grants

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) - Thousands of dollars are going to help non-profits in Owensboro.
Impact 100 awarded their grant winners Thursday night.
The organization is a women's giving circle. 100% of donations go directly to nonprofits.
Five finalists were at the event. Each gave a presentation on why they should get the grant.
The two big winners were Fresh Start for Women and the St. Joseph's Peace Mission. Each received $100,000.
The three others didn’t walk away empty handed. They each earned $16,000.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.