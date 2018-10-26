New Owensboro middle school plans to open for next school year

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) - We got a first look at the plans for the new innovation middle school in Owensboro.
The school board showed renderings at their meeting Thursday night.
The new school will take over the Owensboro Middle School South Campus next year. The district is re-configuring the grade levels which would leave the campus empty.
Now crews will work on renovating the school- creating an open concept design, which will focus on project-based learning.
Innovation Middle school will hold up to 300 students. The district will have info sessions on the new school option and what may be best for your child.
