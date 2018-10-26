Lyles Station quilt on it’s way to the Smithsonian Museum

LYLES STATION, IN (WFIE) - Another piece of Lyles Station history is moving from the local level to the national scene.
A new quilt from Lyles Station known as the Russel quilt is making it’s way to Washington D.C to add to the exhibit on display in the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture. The quilt will supplement the “Pineapple Quilt” that is already on display.
“We had to put the quilt, the Pineapple that’s up there has to be put to rest for I think 2 years, so we felt like with Paul Gardule that we could put this quilt in place of that one and that way we could do every two years we could change out," said chairman of the Lyles Station Historic Preservation Corporation board, Stanley Madison.
Madison says local families have kept quilts like this for generations.
“We have a lot of our older generation that have saved quilts for 100 plus years and it has the story of the family. Whether it was a wedding gift or mom’s special, or grandmother’s special," Madison said.
Lyles Station partnered with the Smithsonian seven years ago. Eric Heidenreich, the executive director of the Gibson County Tourism board says the notoriety brought a spotlight to the small town.
“Caused local people to really sit up and notice Lyles Station and realize that we really have this gem here in our county and I think it’s been a real source of local pride as well," Heidenreich says.
“We were pretty excited to have some artifacts to be able to send along with our listing that Paul Gardule and a few others looked at to take to the Smithsonian," said Madison.
Officials say that while the Smithsonian exhibit has a lot of Lyles station history in it, there’s even more to be found right here in Gibson County.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.