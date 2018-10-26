Henderson Co. absentee requests higher now than in 2014

HENDERSON, KY (WFIE) - For most, early voting has been going on for more than two weeks, and any voter can do it.
In Kentucky, the only way to vote early is to vote absentee.
The Henderson County Clerk says more than 500 people have already requested absentee ballots for the upcoming election.
With 6 days left for absentee ballots she expects the numbers to be higher than they were in the last mid-term election in 2014.
“Those numbers were 607 absentee ballots both walk in and through the mail and we still have six more days of voting absentee voting to go and We’re already at 570 , I feel like we will surpass that number. I mean we are really busy.” said County Clerk Renesa Abner.
If you want to vote absentee in Kentucky, you can have your ballot mailed to you, or fill out a ballot at your county clerk’s office.
The requirements to request an absentee ballot can be found here.
