EXCLUSIVE: Teen kidnapping victim shares struggle

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - In a 14 News exclusive, an Evansville teen talked about the moment she escaped from a man she said nearly abducted her.
That man is said to be 46-year-old Roy Bebout, who was later found in Gibson County. Bebout was released on parole in 2016 after he kidnapped and raped a 19-year-old woman on USI’s campus 20 years ago.
Friday, October 26 marks two weeks since his most recent alleged attack.
The girl told 14 News she’s more aware of her surroundings, but still has nightmares. During the struggle, she tried to call her dad, who missed the call. He had no idea how important it would be.
On a seemingly routine fall Friday afternoon, a traumatic turn for a 17-year-girl walking to work just like she had done so many times before.
“There was a police car that just passed me," the girl recalled.
She continued on, when she recalled a red truck pulled up. She said the driver got out.
“I just didn’t think anything of it, similar things have happened before, but nobody has messed with me before,” she stated.
But this time would be different.
The driver, who we later learned was Roy BeBout, had a weapon and she said bad intentions.
“I didn’t see it at first, I just felt it, he put in my side and then he said it was a gun,” the victim told 14 News.
The teen ended up in the truck. She said she tried to stall by asking questions
“I asked, ‘Why me’ and, ‘What did I do to deserve this?’ I offered to give him $16 because that’s all I had on me,” she said.
But she said that’s not what Bebout wanted. She tried secretly calling for help.
“It was in my right pocket so when I was in the truck I was able to turn around and use it without him noticing because to him it probably looked like I was just trying to shield myself,” she described.
But her dad told us he missed the call.
“We we’re arguing right before she left and to think that would’ve been the last conversation we may have ever had,” her father teared up.
She says Bebout eventually got both handcuffs locked in, shut the passenger door, and walked around the truck. She sat on the edge of her seat planning her escape.
“As soon as he was walking around, I grabbed it, and pushed it down and pushed the door out slightly so I knew it was open so I pulled my hands back a little bit and then once he got in to start it – I pushed it and jumped out real quick,” the victim described during her escape.
The girl told 14 News she saw what appeared to be public transportation bus sitting nearby, but it was hard for her to see. That’s because of two reasons: first of all she said he didn’t have her glasses on and secondly, she said Bebout rubbed pepper spray in her face.
She decided to run towards the bus not knowing if she’d ever make it.
“I’m glad I was able to get away, and it was me that got away so nobody else has to go through it because he is where he belongs now," the victim said.
She is hoping by sharing her story, others will come forward.
Bebout is in the Vanderburgh County jail on a $100,000 bond. The judge ruled no contact with the victim.
He’s back in court in November.
