Downtown Owensboro host Trail of Treats

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) - The weather wasn’t a treat but mother nature wouldn’t trick kids away from getting Halloween candy.
Families went to downtown Owensboro to take part in the trail of treats. It's a fun and safe way for kids to dress up and trick-or-treat.
Dozens of businesses participated in the tradition there was also entertainment and photo-ops with some favorite characters.
New to the event was the Bluegrass Children’s Theatre put on a production of Dracula at the Smothers Park Overlook Stage.
