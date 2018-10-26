Downtown Owensboro host Trail of Treats

By Kenny Douglass and Derek Mullins | October 25, 2018 at 9:18 PM CDT - Updated October 25 at 9:18 PM

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) - The weather wasn’t a treat but mother nature wouldn’t trick kids away from getting Halloween candy.

Families went to downtown Owensboro to take part in the trail of treats. It's a fun and safe way for kids to dress up and trick-or-treat.

Dozens of businesses participated in the tradition there was also entertainment and photo-ops with some favorite characters.

New to the event was the Bluegrass Children’s Theatre put on a production of Dracula at the Smothers Park Overlook Stage.

