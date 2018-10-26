EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - A drab Friday as rain moves in early. Rainfall will average .30 to .50 inches through this evening but most of the chilly rain will fall this morning. Cloudy and damp will temps falling into the upper 40's during the afternoon.
Mostly cloudy with some sun on Saturday with high temps in the upper 50′s. On Sunday, windy and warmer as high temps surge into the mid to upper 60’s. Scattered showers on Sunday but most of the showers will stay to the northeast.
