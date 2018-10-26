Brescia releases new renderings of residence hall

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) - We got a first look at the new residence hall planned for Brescia University campus.
A new rendering shows the outside of the two-story building includes a covered porch and second-floor balcony.
The inside will include a full kitchen and several seating areas. The bedrooms will be two-bed spaces joined by jack-and-jill baths.
We're told the hall will house 34 students.
Construction expected to be complete by the 2019 fall semester.
