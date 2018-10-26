Brescia releases new renderings of residence hall

Brescia releases new renderings of residence hall
By Kenny Douglass | October 26, 2018 at 4:10 PM CDT - Updated October 26 at 4:10 PM

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) - We got a first look at the new residence hall planned for Brescia University campus.

A new rendering shows the outside of the two-story building includes a covered porch and second-floor balcony.

The inside will include a full kitchen and several seating areas. The bedrooms will be two-bed spaces joined by jack-and-jill baths.

We're told the hall will house 34 students.

Construction expected to be complete by the 2019 fall semester.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.