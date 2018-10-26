Autopsy on human remains complete, cause of death undetermined

WABASH CO., IL (WFIE) - The autopsy on the human remains found earlier this week are complete.
It showed no definitive cause of death. Now a forensic anthropologist and a forensic dental expert will take a look at the human skull.
The remains were found around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday in a farm field north of Mt. Carmel.
A farmer told authorities he was mowing and came across what looked like a human skull. He said it appeared to have hair and leathery skin.
“It was along the edge of a harvested corn field,” said Sheriff J. Derek Morgan. “They tend to mow down the edges when they’re done for the year, and it was along the tree line there.”
“We’ve got two cadaver dogs from Vigo County just to help us search the area,” said Sheriff Morgan. “Right now, we’re just searching a large area.”
Sheriff Morgan said it is too early to determine how long the remains have been there and he is not aware of any missing persons cases that could be tied to the remains.
The farmer told us authorities are searching nearby woods for the possibility that more remains could be scattered.
We’ll keep you updated.
