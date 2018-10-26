Another delay in Loehrlein murder sentencing

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -There was another delay in the sentencing for Clint Loehrlein on Friday.
Loehrlein was found guilty of murdering his wife in August.
He was supposed to be sentenced at the beginning of October on murder and attempted murder charges, but that sentencing was canceled. Loehrlein’s lawyer filed for a mistrial, citing evidence of juror misconduct.
That lawyer is asking for a new trial. Instead of having the juror testify in a public hearing, they've decided to do private depositions next month.
A ruling on the mistrial is expected at a hearing on January 10th.
