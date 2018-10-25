Woman will pay nearly $20K to have wedding dress made with dead mom’s hair

(RNN) - Having your mother watch you walk down the aisle on your wedding day is a dream most brides get to live out.
But a woman in Bristol, England won’t get that chance. Her mother fell ill in 2014 and passed away last August.
Even so, she has an idea that will let her mum still be a part of the big day.
The unnamed woman is looking for someone to recreate her mother’s 1953 ballroom-style wedding dress using her mom’s hair, according to a report by the Bristol Post.
“I want the dress to be authentic to the time, with the sleeves, bottom trim and neckline completely made from my mother’s hair,” the woman wrote in a project description to Sewport, an online platform that connects clothing manufacturers with small and medium fashion brands.
She began collecting her mother’s hair when she got sick, but she was unsure why until recently. Now she’s using it to create the perfect memento of her life.
The woman realizes this is a “strange request,” so she’s willing to pay £15,000 to anyone who can make it happen. That translates to $19,389.50 in the United States.
There’s no rush on the order. It just needs to be ready in time for her August 2019 nuptial.
If you’re up to the challenge, you can reach out to Sewport here.
