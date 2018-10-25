Vanderburgh Humane Society is getting a nice donation thanks to one running couple

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh Human Society received a check from a pair of runners.
The running couple includes Elizabeth Morgan and her dog, Bella.
Ever since Morgan adopted Bella from VHS back in 2015, the two of them have been running partners, but they don’t just take a run around the block.
No, they have been running in half and full marathons ever since Bella was adopted.
Bella has made quite a name for herself for she has been featured on the Today Show as well as other national publications.
Morgan says Bella gives her the extra motivation she needs every time they compete in a race.
"I talk to her the entire time we’re running and Bella knows if we’re doing good, "Elizabeth Morgan said. “If we’re setting a good pace or if we need to slow it down a little bit, speed it up. Her demeanor changes if we didn’t have such a good race.”
After a great race, Morgan makes sure her running partner is rewarded with a McDonald’s ice cream cone.
Bella will be competing in her 16th half marathon this weekend.
