Vanderburgh early voting turnout causes county to need more voting machines and workers

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -Early Voting continues in Vanderburgh County and several polling locations are feeling the effects of the increase in voter turnout.
The Vanderburgh County Election Office said this mid-term election has proven to be one of their busiest in a long time.
The early voter turnout has exceeded what they were anticipating and they are comparing these numbers to those of a presidential election.
The office already added more voting machines and plan to add more poll workers to help combat the amount of people who are voting.
The Vanderburgh County Clerk tells me said since early voting started, they have seen about 7,000 people vote. 5-thousand at local libraries and 2-thousand at the election office.
Vanderburgh County Clerk, Carla Hayden said, “Candidates have been pushing their message. I know there’s some division in the country one way or the other that’s got people riled up and wanting to get out and vote. So it’s all good! Anything that gets people interested and out there to exercise their right to vote. We’re pretty much in favor of.”
The election office says these numbers are comparable to the last primary election and they anticipate them to continue to go up.
