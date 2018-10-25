USI Soccer programs to host GLVC 1st Round

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - The University of Southern Indiana men's and women's soccer teams will host Great Lakes Valley Conference Tournament opening round matches Sunday at Strassweg Field. The women's team, the tri-GLVC regular season champion and third seed in the tournament, is set to host sixth-seeded Maryville University at noon, while the men's squad, the GLVC regular season champion and top seed, will host eighth seeded Rockhurst University at 2:30 p.m.

