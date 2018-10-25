USI Soccer programs to host GLVC 1st Round

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - The University of Southern Indiana men's and women's soccer teams will host Great Lakes Valley Conference Tournament opening round matches Sunday at Strassweg Field. The women's team, the tri-GLVC regular season champion and third seed in the tournament, is set to host sixth-seeded Maryville University at noon, while the men's squad, the GLVC regular season champion and top seed, will host eighth seeded Rockhurst University at 2:30 p.m.
The USI soccer teams also are hosting GLVC first round games at home together for the first time in the history of the programs. USI's women's team finished the regular season with an 11-5-2 overall mark and 9-3-1 GLVC record, while the men's team was 13-2-1, 11-1-1 GLVC.
Ticket prices for the GLVC Tournament first round matches are $5 for adults, $3 for children, and $10 for families. Live coverage of the USI’s first round matches can be found on GoUSIEagles.com.
The men's and women's soccer semifinals and the championship games of the GLVC Tournament are slated to be played November 2 and 4 at the Woehrle Athletic Complex in Jeffersonville, Indiana.
USI's half of the women's bracket includes second-seeded McKendree (13-3-1, 9-3-1 GLVC) versus seventh-seeded Rockhurst University (9-7-1, 8-5 GLVC) in Lebanon, Illinois, in the first round. The opposite side of bracket includes matches featuring top-seeded Truman State University (13-3-1, 9-3-1 GLVC) versus eighth-seeded Lewis University (9-6-2, 8-5-0 GLVC) in Kirksville, Missouri, and fourth-seeded Quincy University (10-5-2, 8-4-1 GLVC) versus fifth-seeded Bellarmine University (9-5-3, 7-3-3 GLVC) in Quincy, Illinois.
The Eagles' half of the men’s tournament bracket has fourth-seeded Maryville (9-4-3, 8-3-2 GLVC) hosting fifth-seeded University of Indianapolis (12-4-1, 8-4-1 GLVC) in St. Louis, Missouri. The men’s opposite bracket features second-seeded Bellarmine (10-5-1, 9-3-1 GLVC) hosting seventh-seeded Quincy (8-8-2, 7-4-2 GLVC) in Louisville, Kentucky, while third-seeded University of Illinois Springfield (9-5-3, 8-3-2 GLVC) takes on sixth-seeded McKendree (10-5-1, 8-4-1 GLVC) in Springfield, Illinois.
Courtesy: USI Athletics
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.