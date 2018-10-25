USI hosting GLVC Tournament opener Sunday

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - The University of Southern Indiana women’s soccer team begins 2018 Great Lakes Valley Conference Tournament action Sunday when it hosts Maryville University for a noon match at Strassweg Field. USI (11-5-2, 9-3-1 GLVC) is hosting a GLVC Tournament first round match for the first time since 2010.
Ticket prices for the GLVC Tournament first round matches are $5 for adults, $3 for children, and $10 for families. Live coverage of the USI’s first round matches can be found on GoUSIEagles.com. For more information about the GLVC and the conference tournaments, visit GLVCSports.com.
Week 9 Eagle Notes:
GLVC Regular Season Champions: The Screaming Eagles finished in a three-way tie for first in the GLVC regular season, winning a share of the title for the first time in the history of the program after defeating Lewis University in double-overtime Wednesday.
Waiting to the last second: USI got the game-winning goal from junior midfielder Courtney Spicer with three seconds left on the clock in the second overtime period in the 2-1 victory versus Lewis.
Eagles on a roll: The Eagles have been on a roll in October, winning seven of eight matches and six-straight to claim a share of the GLVC regular season title. USI has averaged 2.6 goals per contest in October and was 2-1 in overtime games.
Hopkins climbs in USI record book: USI senior goalkeeper Emily Hopkins is climbing the Eagles' all-time ranking for shutouts, moving to third all-time with 16.3 shutouts in three-plus seasons. She also ranks fourth all-time in saves (279) and is currently third in goals against average (1.20 through October 24). Hopkins has six shutouts, 88 saves and a 1.05 GAA this fall.
Hopkins named NCAA II and GLVC Player of the Week: USI senior goalkeeper Emily Hopkins was named the GLVC Defensive Player of the Week and United Soccer Coaches NCAA II Player of the Week for the second time this season. Hopkins won the award after posting a pair of shutouts versus Rockhurst University and William Jewell College. She also tied a career-high with 10 saves in the win over Rockhurst.
Winter holds the lead in scoring: Sophomore forward Maggie Winter holds the Eagles' lead in scoring with 11 points on four goals and three assists. Junior forward Emilie Blomenkamp, who is tied with Winter for the team lead with four goals; sophomore midfielder Rachel Gray; sophomore forward Taylor McCormick and sophomore defender Madelyne Juenger are tied for second with eight points each. Juenger has the team lead in assists with six.
Schoenstein in his third year: USI Head Coach Eric Schoenstein is in his third season as the head coach of the Eagles, producing a 28-19-8 mark and the first GLVC regular season crown.
USI vs. Maryville: USI leads the all-time series with Maryville, 5-4-1, after defeating the Saints earlier this month, 3-1. The Eagles had a big second half in the win with two goals by sophomore forward Taylor McCormick and one by freshman forward Katlyn Andres.
USI vs. GLVC Field in 2018: USI is 5-3 against the GLVC Tournament field in 2018.
USI in the GLVC Tournament: The Eagles are making their 11th appearance in the GLVC Tournament and are in search of their first conference title in program history. USI, 3-12 all-time in the conference tournament, is looking to advance to the GLVC Tournament semifinals for the first time since 1999.
Courtesy: USI Athletics
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.