UE’s 15th Annual Chili Bowl Sale raised money for good cause

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Dozens of people filed onto UE’s campus for their annual chili bowl sale.
The sale took place outside of Hughes Hall on UE’s campus from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday.
Hand-made ceramic bowls were on sale starting at $10.
These aren’t your average chili bowls.
“They are all hand crafted on the potter’s wheel from a ball of clay,” Todd Matteson said, Clay Club advisor and UE associate professor of art. “The entire process is lengthy, but the outcome is a tremendous success.”
The bowls were hand-made by members of the Clay Club, other UE students, faculty members, staff, alumni, and members of the community.
If you didn’t want to dirty-up your new chili bowl, paper bowls were also provided.
You could buy larger bowls that went from $15 up to $50.
If you wanted an even larger, more artistic bowls, those were sold at a silent auction with the prices ranging from $60 to $100.
Half the money from the chili bowl sell will go to the Potter’s Wheel, Inner City Mission.
The other half of the money is to be used by the Clay Club to go to conferences, museums, galleries, and to host visiting artists.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.