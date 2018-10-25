Sunny Streak Is Over

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Changeable weather today after 5-sunny days in a row. Cloudy and cool as high temps only reach the mid-50’s. A few scattered showers this afternoon.
Friday will not be a nice day as rain moves in early. Rainfall will average .25 to .50 inches through Friday afternoon. Chilly and damp will temps falling into the upper 40’s during the afternoon.
Mostly cloudy and continued to cool on Saturday with high temps in the mid-50’s. More rain on Sunday as a stubborn low pressure system moves through the area. High temps will remain below normal in the upper 50’s.
