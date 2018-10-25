Putin: Russia's new weapons will be unrivaled everywhere

Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, greets Commander-in-Chief of the National Guard troops Viktor Zolotov, second left, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, left, and Director of the Federal Security Service Dmitry Kochnev, right, during a meeting with top military officers and law enforcement officials in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018. Putin said that Russia has adhered to its obligations in the arms control sphere, but noted that Russian arsenals will be modernized to ensure protection from any potential threats. (Alexei Nikolsky, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP) (AP)