$50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Lottery officials confirm at $50,000 Powerball ticket was sold in Evansville.
There’s no word on the name of the winner yet, but the ticket was sold at the Chuckles on South Green River Road.
The winning numbers are 3-21-45-53-56 with a Powerball of 22
There was no big winner, but a $1 million dollar ticket was sold in Crestwood, Kentucky.
There were three $50,000 tickets sold in Kentucky. They were in Louisville, Lexington, and Edmonton.
Saturday night’s Powerball drawing now stands at an estimated $750 million, with a $428.6 million cash value. This is the 4th largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history, and the 3rd largest in Powerball game history.
