3 North HS students win full ride to UE

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - High schoolers presented their innovative ideas tonight to help solve problems in the Tri-State.
The team of three students from North High School won Wednesday's Changemaker Challenge: Jalyn Davis, Ashlyn Thompson, and Jamie Born.
Each student will have their tuition paid for at the University of Evansville. They say they are very humbled and grateful they were picked over so many other great teams.
The challenge is similar to Shark Tank- teams pitch their ideas to community leaders, competing for scholarships.
The winning idea was a plan to bring musical swings to downtown Evansville.
UE also awarded some scholarship money to the teams who took second through fourth place.
