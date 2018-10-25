Man wanted for murder in Mississippi arrested in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - A man wanted for a murder in Greenville, Mississippi, has been booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail.
Reginald Barns, 31, was arrested Wednesday evening at Green River Road and Tecumseh Lane.
Delta News reported in May that Barnes was wanted after a shooting.
They say man was found shot on a sidewalk in front of a night club.
He later died at the hospital.
There’s word on when Barns will go back to Mississippi to face charges there.
