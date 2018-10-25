Man suspected of breaking into Evansville school

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - A man is suspected of breaking into an Evansville school.
According to Evansville police, officers responded to an alarm just before 5 Thursday morning at Harrison High School.
Police say officers spotted the suspect, 39-year-old Sean Michael Crawford, of Evansville, as he tried to leave the scene.
EPD says surveillance video showed Crawford go into the school through a door near the teacher’s lounge. They say the video also showed him walking around other parts of the school.
Crawford was arrested and taken to jail. He is facing charges of burglary, theft and trespassing.
