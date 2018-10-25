EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - It’s national Lights On After School week and EVSC schools are showcasing the way they keep kids learning and out of trouble, after hours.
We stopped by Caze Elementary School on Thursday. Coordinator Ashanti Anderson told us about Caze’s dozens of after school programs and clubs, from ballet and gardening to mad scientist and world cultures clubs.
One of the most popular is the gardening club which lets kids bring home the fresh produce they grow to their families. They grow tomatoes, purple cabbage, cherries, strawberries, mint, and sweet potatoes.
“It just showcases what we can do and what we have done. How beneficial it is for after school programs for all of these kids. It’s better to be after school where you can do something that can outreach to the community than being on the streets," Anderson said.
71% of Indiana parents say after school programs reduce the likelihood that kids will engage in risky behavior, according to After School Alliance statistics.
