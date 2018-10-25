IU WBB weekly radio show begins on Monday

BLOOMINGTON, Indiana (WFIE) - The first edition of the Inside Indiana Basketball Radio Show with Teri Moren will air Monday, October 29, at 6:30 p.m. from the Holiday Inn in Bloomington.
The first of 14 shows, hosted by the Voice of Indiana Women’s Basketball Greg Murray, will periodically feature questions from fans and appearances from student-athletes. Fans may submit questions on the live stream of each radio show on the team’s Facebook page. The show will run through the regular season with the final show airing on Monday, March 4, right before the Big Ten Tournament in Indianapolis.
To listen online, click here. Inside Indiana Women’s Basketball Broadcast Dates October 29
November 5
November 12
November 19
December 3 (This show will be taped and will not be held at the Holiday Inn)
December 10
December 17 (taped show)
January 7
January 28
February 4
February 11 (taped show)
February 18 (taped show)
February 25 (taped show)
March 4
Courtesy: IU Athletics
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.