IU WBB weekly radio show begins on Monday
By Bethany Miller | October 25, 2018 at 3:00 PM CDT - Updated October 25 at 3:00 PM

BLOOMINGTON, Indiana (WFIE) - The first edition of the Inside Indiana Basketball Radio Show with Teri Moren will air Monday, October 29, at 6:30 p.m. from the Holiday Inn in Bloomington.

The first of 14 shows, hosted by the Voice of Indiana Women’s Basketball Greg Murray, will periodically feature questions from fans and appearances from student-athletes. Fans may submit questions on the live stream of each radio show on the team’s Facebook page. The show will run through the regular season with the final show airing on Monday, March 4, right before the Big Ten Tournament in Indianapolis.

To listen online, click here. Inside Indiana Women’s Basketball Broadcast Dates October 29

November 5

November 12

November 19

December 3 (This show will be taped and will not be held at the Holiday Inn)

December 10

December 17 (taped show)

January 7

January 28

February 4

February 11 (taped show)

February 18 (taped show)

February 25 (taped show)

March 4

