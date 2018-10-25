GRAPHIC: Teen with autism assaulted, held at gunpoint; 3 juveniles in custody

INDEPENDENCE, MO (WDAF/KSHB/CNN) - A 17-year-old is charged with robbery and two other minors have been put in juvenile detention after a disturbing video was posted on Facebook showing an assault on a 13-year-old with autism.
The victim’s mother says she wants those responsible to be held accountable for their actions.
Alexander Schrader, 17, is charged with one count of first-degree robbery, and he’s being held on a $100,000 cash-only bond in relation to the attack caught on video.
Mother Emily Bridges says she didn’t know why her 13-year-old son Darren came home with bruises on his face Saturday until her younger son showed her the shocking video.
The video shows Darren, who has autism, kneeling. Other, older children – one alleged to be Schrader –are yelling at him to kiss their feet. They use racial slurs, and then, Schrader allegedly pulls a gun out and holds it near Darren’s head.
"I was hurt. I was angry. I was crying. I was mad. I was upset because he didn’t defend himself,” said Bridges of her reaction to the video.
After the gun was pulled, another person in the video threw punches at Darren. The people who assaulted the 13-year-old also stole money from him, his mother says.
Darren believes he was attacked because of a rumor. He says he didn’t understand why he was being targeted but felt the right thing to do was not to fight back.
"When something sets me off and somebody comes at me, just unless I have no reason to, I keep my hands down and walk off. I'm glad I didn't hit back, and I just kept my hands down,” he said.
The 13-year-old says the attack stopped when he was finally able to walk away. He suffered several bruises on his face and cuts on his arms.
Bridges went to police Monday and says, at first, they didn’t seem concerned about what happened to her son.
"He just really said that they’re minors, [and] there’s not a lot that happens to them. They have to do community service. There’s not a lot that comes about it. So, I should just keep Darren away from over there and keep him at home,” Bridges said.
But Tuesday, Bridges went back to police, looking for someone to take responsibility.
"It’s sad that other kids feel it’s OK to treat kids that way because I don’t want my kids to treat people that way, and I don’t allow them to,” she said. "I’m a parent and a mom, so I do feel bad for them to an extent. I do think that all kids should suffer the consequences."
Bridges provided names of the alleged attackers to police, and detectives said they wanted to speak to Schrader about the incident.
The 17-year-old turned himself in and reportedly confessed to placing a gun to the victim’s head.
Two other juveniles, one who allegedly assaulted the victim and one who videotaped the attack, were interviewed then sent to juvenile detention.
Bridges says her sons have been victims of violence before, and she wants other parents to step up.
"I think a lot of them don’t have parents that care, not that they don’t have them, but just maybe parents that aren’t around or don’t care,” she said.
She hopes the video, which is making the rounds on social media, shows other kids that those actions are not OK.
The investigation is ongoing.
If Schrader is convicted, he faces between 10 and 30 years in prison.
