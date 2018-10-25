Fifth Third Bank closes Oakland City branch

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - The Fifth Third Bank in Oakland City is now permanently closed. A sign was posted on the branch Wednesday referring customers to the Princeton branch 15 miles away.
This is the latest in a string of Fifth Third Bank closures across the country. It leaves Oakland City with just one physical bank location.
Customers tell us they were warned of the closure. Some still showed up Thursday and say this will affect their banking experience.
Barbara Culp and her husband are from Evansville. They frequently camp in Oakland City.
Fifth Third is their bank. Their experience will look a little different now.
“When we found out it was leaving, it was pretty sad because there are things that you do need and want and can transact,” said Culp.
The ATM is still working, so Culp was able to get what she needed. She knows for her campground friends, it is a different story.
This was their only Fifth Third location for miles.
“You know you like that personal touch. That’s what I told the ladies when they told me they were leaving. They helped me with my phone for my banking online. They were so sweet. They walked me through and got me back online and stuff. Now that’s personal touch. And that’s what you need,” said Culp.
Without that personal touch, Culp’s concerned about what will happen next time something goes awry with her mobile banking.
“If I couldn’t get online and stuff I would have had to gone to Princeton or wait until I got home and then what would you do?” said Culp.
Henry Dersch shares her concerns. He came to deposit checks, but now he will have to use mobile deposit.
He said that is an inconvenience.
“Quite a bit because if you get a check for so much well you got to deposit that in the bank. I tried that. It didn’t work very good,” said Dersch.
“I didn’t think Fifth Third would ever go away really,” said Henry Dersch.
In July, the Northside Jasper branch closed. We reached out to Fifth Third Bank at the corporate level to see if there are any more anticipated branch closures in the Tri-State.
They just named Oakland City and the branch on Diamond Avenue in Evansville.
