EPD: Violent crime is on the decline for 2018

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Evansville is seeing a decrease in the number of violent crimes.
Chief Billy Bolin with the Evansville Police Department says the new VIPER Unit is a contributor to the decline.
Last year police dealt with 20 homicides, a record for the city. With two months to go, Evansville has seen 9 homicides, not counting the two that were ruled in self-defense.
“It would be tough to argue it hasn’t been successful," EPD VIPER Sgt. Patrick Phernetton said. “In 10 months time, taking that many criminals off the street has had to contribute to the positive impact with as far as the numbers go, with number of people shot and the number of homicides.”
Sergeant Phernetton said his officers have locked up 465 felons since VIPER’s launch in January. VIPER has made over 160 misdemeanor arrests, and taken about 50 illegal guns off the streets, according to Phernetton. Compared to around 74 people shot last year within city limits, Sgt. Phernetton says that number is down to 29.
“As we’ve said before, one murder is one murder too many,” Chief Bolin said. “Going at it everyday knowing we’re going to go after people who are creating violence, with the goal being (to have) the shots fired to drop, and the murders to drop.”
Neighbors we spoke to around Evansville neighborhoods say they’ve heard and seen a difference.
“We haven’t had any problems. Of course we see cop cars, a lot patrolling," said Lisa Lockwood, a resident on Monroe Avenue in Evansville. "I haven’t had any problems or experienced direct harm towards us.”
“It’s slowed down a whole lot," said Mike, another neighbor on Monroe Avenue. “So, whatever they’re doing now, I’d keep it the way it is,” he said when asked about the police presence in his south side neighborhood.
Chief Bolin tells us he’s heard positive feedback on the decline recently.
“When I have the Mayor’s Traveling City Hall, or when I talk to people at our Coffee With a Cop, they’re telling me that their neighborhood seems a lot safer, they’re telling me that they’re not hearing the gun shots, so, I think people do appreciate it," Chief Bolin said.
