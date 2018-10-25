Eagles fly into the GLVC Tournament

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - A red-hot 11th -ranked University of Southern Indiana men’s soccer team begins the 2018 Great Lakes Valley Conference Tournament with a five-game winning streak on the line Sunday at 2:30 p.m. when it hosts Rockhurst University for the second time in two weeks at Strassweg Field. The Screaming Eagles (13-2-1, 11-1-1 GLVC) is hosting a first round GLVC Tournament match for the first time since 2016.
Ticket prices for the GLVC Tournament first round matches are $5 for adults, $3 for children, and $10 for families. Live coverage of the USI’s first round matches can be found on GoUSIEagles.com. For more information about the GLVC and the conference tournaments, visit GLVCSports.com.
Week 9 Eagle Notes:
USI rise in the national and regional polls: The Eagles rose to 11th in the latest United Soccer Coaches Top 25 Poll and moved into the top slot of the NCAA Division II Midwest Region poll this week. The number 11 national ranking is the highest by the Eagles since finishing the 1982 season in the number seven slot, while USI is ranked number one in the region for the first time in the history of the program.
Eagles closing on school record for wins: USI has won 13 games, two shy of the school record of 15 that was set in 1989 and tied 1990.
USI wins the GLVC regular season: With the decisive victory over William Jewell College last Sunday, USI won the GLVC regular season title for the first time since 1990.
Eagles on a roll: USI enters the post-season on five-match winning streak and has won 10 of its last 11 games, dating back to September 21. The Eagles also have averaged 2.0 goals offensively and recorded six shutouts defensively.
Rickey leading the offense: Junior midfielder Sean Rickey leads the USI offense with 27 points on a team-high 11 goals and five assists. Rickey also ranks first in the GLVC in game winning goals; second in goals per game; and fourth in assists per game. Junior forward Eric Ramirez is second with 16 points on seven goals and two assist.
Moving up the all-time list: Junior midfielder Sean Rickey and junior forward Eric Ramirez are moving up the all-time lists for scoring at USI. Rickey is 10th all-time at USI in scoring with 57 points on 22 goals, which rank ninth, and 13 assists, which are tied for 10th. Ramirez is 11th with 53 points on 23 goals, which rank seventh, and seven assists.
Between the posts: Sophomore goalkeeper Justin Faas leads the Eagles between the posts with a 13-2-1 overall record and eight shutouts. The eight shutouts are two shy of tying a USI single-season record of 10 set by Matt Blauvelt in 1990. Faas also has a 0.68 goals against average in 1430 minutes, ranking first overall in the GLVC.
Santoro in his 10th year: USI Head Coach Mat Santoro has an 88-72-18 overall record at the helm. Santoro has guided the Eagles to four GLVC Tournament appearances and the NCAA II Tournament in 2016.
USI versus Rockhurst: Rockhurst leads the all-time series with USI, 20-4-1, after the Eagles won a 2-1 overtime thriller on October 19 at Strassweg Field.
USI vs. the GLVC Tournament Field: USI was 6-1-0 against the GLVC Tournament field in 2018.
GLVC leader in championships: USI has 10 GLVC men’s soccer titles since the conference was created in 1979, the most by any program in the league. The Eagles won the conference championships in 1979, 1980, 1981, 1982, 1983, 1984, 1988, 1989, 1990, and 1991.
USI all-time in the GLVC Tournament: The Eagles have a 32-8-2 all-time record in the GLVC Tournament.
Courtesy: USI Athletics
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.