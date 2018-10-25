Dozens attend Diocese of Owensboro ‘listening session’

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) - Bishop William Medley with the Diocese of Owensboro hosted a listening session Wednesday night at Our Lady of Lourdes.
In an effort to protect any potential victims, audio and video recording was not allowed, but reporter Evan Gorman sat in on the session.
One of the first statements Bishop Medley made was that he would rather meet about another topic but he feels it’s important for him to listen.
Several dozen people showed up for this session. It’s the second meeting in a series of four. The first of them was held in Bowling Green, with more scheduled in Hopkinsville and Paducah.
The reason was for people to share concerns, ask questions, and to give suggestions and support.
A few people who spoke up asked for even more transparency from the Diocese. Specifically, the Bishop asked what information this particular woman would like to hear more about to which she replied anything and everything.
One suggestion to open communication avenues came in the form of possibly starting a podcast or blog.
The topic of starting a support group for victims was also discussed, to which the Bishop says he would be open to exploring.
Other conversations centered around the financial aspect of allegations, investigations and settlements.
14 News was hoping to hear from the Bishop. Instead, his communication office says he plans to speak publicly after all four listening sessions are complete. That will be after November 8th.
When everyone walked into the session, each were given a flyer that contained various information — but at the top explained how to report sexual abuse allegations.
The Bishop will be meeting with all US Bishops during a conference in the coming weeks before attending a retreat in Chicago recommended by the Pope in January.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.