Arrest made after vehicle pursuit in Dawson Spring, KY

Dawson Springs, KY (WFIE) - A Kentucky man is facing several charges after a police chase Wednesday night in Dawson Springs.
Hopkins County Sheriff’s Deputies say they watched Thomas Sowers get into a vehicle at Casey’s General Store in Dawson Springs.
They say his license was suspended and had several outstanding warrants for his arrest.
Deputies tried to pull him over, but they say he sped away.
Deputies say Sowers lost control of his vehicle and spun out.
During is arrest, authorities say they found meth and marijuana.
A passenger, Crystal Wimpey, was also arrested. Deputies say she had two warrants from Caldwell and Lyon Counties.
Sowers has been charged with no operators license, fleeing police, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance first degree, first offense methamphetamine, and three Hopkins County warrants for failure to appear in court.
