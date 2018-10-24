100 yr. old building renovated for new event space

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - There is a new event space now available in Evansville.
The ribbon was cut on the City View at Sterling Square Event Center on Tuesday. The building is over 100 years old, but it doesn’t look it.
It’s been completely renovated, creating spaces for weddings, meetings, and corporate events.
“We think it’s filling a need in the community," explained City View partner John Rogers. "There’s not a whole lot of event spaces with this kind of character in the community. We have original exposed brick here the building was built in 1910 and we’ve done as much as we can to preserve that original character of the building.”
The owners say they are looking forward to start renting out the space.
