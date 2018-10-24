Winders earns first GLVC Runner of the Week honors

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana freshman Titus Winders (Mansfield, Tennessee) has been named Great Lakes Valley Conference Runner of the Week for the week of October 21. The biology major earns his first runner of the week recognition after a second-place performance out of 98 runners at the Festival Year Fiasco this past weekend at Angel Mounds, traversing the 8-kilometer course in 25:11.1, 24-seconds ahead of third-place. Winders aided the Eagles to a team total of 55 points for a second-place finish out of the eight-team field. Winders is the second Screaming Eagle to earn the award out of three-total honors this fall. TAKE NOTE:
- This is Winders' first GLVC Runner of the Week honor
- Winders' honor comes on the heels of a second-place finish at the Festival Year Fiasco
- The freshman's current 8-kilometer best is 24:54.7
- Currently holds the 20th fastest all-time best for the Screaming Eagles
- Brother of current USI junior Javen Winders (Mansfield, Tennessee)
NEXT CHALLENGE: The Eagles turn their focus to November 3 and the GLVC Championships at E.P. “Tom” Sawyer State Park in Louisville, Kentucky.
