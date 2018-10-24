Winders earns first GLVC Runner of the Week honors

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana freshman Titus Winders (Mansfield, Tennessee) has been named Great Lakes Valley Conference Runner of the Week for the week of October 21. The biology major earns his first runner of the week recognition after a second-place performance out of 98 runners at the Festival Year Fiasco this past weekend at Angel Mounds, traversing the 8-kilometer course in 25:11.1, 24-seconds ahead of third-place. Winders aided the Eagles to a team total of 55 points for a second-place finish out of the eight-team field. Winders is the second Screaming Eagle to earn the award out of three-total honors this fall. TAKE NOTE: