USI closes out regular season with 3-0 victory

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - The 11th ranked ranked University of Southern Indiana men's soccer team closed out the 2018 regular season with a 3-0 victory over Lewis University Wednesday afternoon in Romeoville, Illinois. The Screaming Eagles see their record go to 13-2-1 overall and 11-1-1 GLVC, while the Flyers fall to 4-10-3, 3-9-1 GLVC.
In addition to the 13th victory of the year, USI was ranked first in the second NCAA Division II Midwest Region poll. The squad moved up from the number two spot and grabbed the top spot for the first time in program history.
The Eagles begin their quest to capture their first GLVC Tournament crown since 1991 when they host a first round match Sunday at Strassweg Field. The opponent and game time will be determined at the close of GLVC regular season action this evening.
Follow the live coverage of USI men’s soccer post-season matches, including live stats and video, on GoUSIEagles.com.
USI got the lead early in the match when freshman midfielder Ryan Nevins (St. Peters, Missouri) gave the Eagles a 1-0 lead at 25:40. The unassisted goal was Nevins' first as an Eagle. USI would go on to hold the 1-0 lead through the intermission.
In the second half, the Eagles sealed the match with a pair of goals for the 3-0 final. Freshman midfielder Drew Domalewski (Wentzville, Missouri) put the Eagles up 2-0 at 78:26 when he knocked in his fourth of the season that was assisted by junior defender Justin Brooks (Fishers, Indiana) and junior midfielder Adam Newman (Marion, Illinois).
Newman put the victory stamp on the match when he made the score 3-0 at 84:51, converting his first goal of the season off a pass from freshman defender Colten Walsh (St. Louis, Missouri).
Between the posts, sophomore goalkeeper Justin Faas (Carmel, Indiana) posted his 13th win of the year and his third shutout in the last four matches. Faas and the USI defense blanked the Flyers by posting a pair of saves and allowing only four Lewis shots.
NCAA II Midwest Region Rankings
1 Southern Indiana (12-2-1)
2 Saginaw Valley (9-1-5)
3 Tiffin (12-4)
4 Ohio Valley (13-4)
5 UIndy (12-3-1)
6 Cedarville (10-4-2)
7 Illinois-Springfield (9-4-3)
8 McKendree (9-4-1)
