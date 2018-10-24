Some Owensboro City Commission candidates take part in Q&A

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) - We are just two weeks from election day.
On Tuesday, residents in Owensboro had the chance to hear from some of those who will be on the ballot. Mayor Tom Watson hosted a Q-And-A forum with several candidates for the City Commission race.
It is a crowded race with 12 people vying for just four seats.
Here’s how the event worked: each candidate took the podium alone, answering a question at random on a variety of topics form tax increases, to downtown development.
“It’s useless to ask the first person about parking fines and the next 11 people answer it, that’s kinda foolish,” Mayor Watson explained. “I had questions from friends of mine across the state. They sent me a dozen questions we typed, folded em up and Judge Haire pulled them out randomly and I think that’s a cool way to do it.”
The forum was streamed on Facebook for Owensboro residents who couldn’t make the event.
