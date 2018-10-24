Road to close while crews work on tree canopy

NEWBURGH, IN (WFIE) - Work on the Newburgh Tree Canopy is creating a traffic alert for Wednesday.
State Route 662 West will be closed between Ellerbusch Road and Frame Road. It’s to allow crews to remove some of the dead trees and prune others that can be saved.
Town officials say crews will do their best to keep as many trees as possible.
Work is set to start in the morning at 8:15 a.m. and should be done by 4:30 p.m. If work isn’t finished, the road will be closed again on Thursday.
