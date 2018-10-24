OVC hosts Media Day

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - With the start of college basketball quickly approaching, the Ford Center played host to the 2018 Ohio Valley Conference Media Day on Tuesday.
Coaches and players from both the men’s and women’s teams of all 12 schools in the conference were in attendance to chat about the upcoming 2018-19 season ahead.
Back in March, the OVC announced the tournament will return to Evansville for two more years following the extremely positive feedback from last year’s championship games.
For head coaches in attendance, being able to return to Evansville later in the season for a shot at the conference crown is incentive enough.
