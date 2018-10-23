Myrtle Beach Police officers fund shopping trip for young man in need

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A group of officers from the City of Myrtle Beach are living up to the “First in Service” promise of the police department after a selfless act to help a young man in need.
Myrtle Beach Police Officer Aaron Allston met the young man at a school bus stop where he and a group of boys were playing catch with a football, according to police officials. When Officer Allston joined in on the fun, he realized the ball they were using was small and old, so he went to buy them a new one.
While bringing them their new football, Officer Allston found out the young man didn’t have a book bag or sufficient clothing, Myrtle Beach Police Lt. Bryan Murphy said.
Officer Allston told his fellow officers about the young man and they decided to do something for him, eventually raising a little more than $300, Lt. Murphy said.
“He spearheaded the effort from officers wanting to assist this young man to have the basic essentials,” the Myrtle Beach Police Department said in a Facebook post.
They used the money they raised to take the young man on a shopping trip to buy new clothes for the winter.
“This is a perfect example of making a difference and building relationships in the community,” the Myrtle Beach Police Department said.
The officers contributed by either donating money or clothes from their own closets.
“This young man will remember this for a long time to come,” the Myrtle Beach Police Department said.
