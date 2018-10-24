$25 million expansion complete at Madisonville business

MADISONVILLE, KY (WFIE) - There was a ribbon cutting Wednesday for a $25 million expansion at Ahlstrom Munksjö in Madisonville.
The company has been producing filter paper since 1974. The paper they make is used in filters for cars, trucks, boats and many other vehicles.
We first told you about this expansion several months ago.
Officials tell us the expansion means more jobs.
Aria Janel is in Madisonville. She is working on a full story for 14 News at 5.
