McDonald’s changing its breakfast menu

(CNN) – Breakfast at McDonald’s is going to look a little different soon.
The company announced Tuesday that it would expand its breakfast menu.
Along with new items, there will also be local deals.
McDonald’s said the changes should help “win back customers” who are eating the most important meal of the day somewhere else.
The company didn’t offer details on what the new breakfast items will be.
McDonald’s has already made some recent changes to its breakfast menu, including $1 coffee and $1 breakfast sandwiches at some locations. A company spokesman said it’s too early to tell if those changes are paying off.
But McDonald’s has clearly had success in the past with using its popular breakfast items to boost profits. Sales surged after it launched the all-day breakfast menu in 2015.
