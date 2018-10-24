Man accused of killing ex-girlfriend’s dogs ask for lower bond

PIKE CO., IN (WFIE) - A Hazleton man accused of killing his girlfriend’s dogs is asking for a lower bond.
Jordan Hunt, 28, is being held on a $350,000. He’s accused of stealing, shooting and burning Chelsie Koutz’s dogs in Hazleton last month.
Koutz testified on Wednesday and asked the judge to keep the bond at $350,000. She is Hunt's ex-girlfriend and said she's terrified of him. She also said the dogs meant the world to her.
A judge hasn't made a decision yet on the bond.
Hunt is due back in court in November.
