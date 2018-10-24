Jury finds Donovan Thomas guilty in murder trial

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - One of three men arrested in connection with a robbery and murder in Evansville has been found guilty.
The trial for Donovan Thomas started on Monday.
They say it happened during a drug deal across the street from Washington Square Mall.
Police say Pardee was shot in the face.
Romano Wright, and DaSean Summers were also charged in the case.
Police say a man who was with Pardee drove the car to another business on Green River Road after the shooting.
