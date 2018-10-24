Jury finds Donovan Thomas guilty in murder trial

Jury finds Donovan Thomas guilty in murder trial
Donovan Thomas (Source: Vanderburgh Co. Jail)
By Jill Lyman | October 24, 2018 at 2:43 PM CDT - Updated October 24 at 2:43 PM

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - One of three men arrested in connection with a robbery and murder in Evansville has been found guilty.

The trial for Donovan Thomas started on Monday.

Authorities say Thomas and two other men robbed and killed 41-year-old Michael Pardee of Danville, Indiana last December.

They say it happened during a drug deal across the street from Washington Square Mall.

Police say Pardee was shot in the face.

Romano Wright, and DaSean Summers were also charged in the case.

Police say a man who was with Pardee drove the car to another business on Green River Road after the shooting.

