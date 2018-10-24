IU’s King repeats as Big Ten Swimmer of the Week

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana (WFIE) - Another week, another honor for Indiana University women’s swimming and diving senior Lilly King. The Evansville, Ind. native earned Big Ten Women’s Swimmer of the Week honors for a second-straight week on Wednesday, the conference office announced.
King was dominant last weekend against No. 4 Texas and No. 19 Florida, winning a pair of individual events, as well as helping IU win two relays.
In the 100 breaststroke, King posted the fastest time in the nation with her NCAA B cut mark of 59.46. The senior then recorded the fourth-best time in the 200 breaststroke, winning in 2:11.32.
King also helped Indiana win both the 200 medley (1:39.95) and the 400 medley relays (3:36.95) against the Longhorns and the Gators. The 400 medley time is the fourth-best in the country, while the 200 medley mark is the fifth-best in the nation so far this year.
Courtesy: IU Athletics
