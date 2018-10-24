Iconic Newburgh tree Canopy gets face lift

“I’m glad to see that the dead stuff is being taken care of. I drive through here all the time I love coming in on it. It’s one of the very few places that you’ve got the overhang of nature as you come in to a place so I’m very glad it’s not just being clear cut. But there was danger in some of the dead stuff that was there and it looks like they’re doing a good job of what they’re after,” Atkisson said.