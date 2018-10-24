Iconic Newburgh tree Canopy gets face lift

NEWBURGH, IN (WFIE) - The tree canopy just off of Covert Avenue in Newburgh got a face lift on Wednesday.
Crews removed some of the dead trees and trimmed others.
This came after residents have been debating the issue for a long time. Some say the low tree canopy is dangerous especially with large trucks coming through and knocking debris loose.
Others saying they didn’t want the trees of the iconic nature entrance to be clear cut.
Crews worked all morning to remove dead and dangerous trees and limbs while preserving some of the Newburgh treasure.
And the couple who lives directly next to the canopy said they are relieved. They said when large trucks and garbage trucks come through it knocks debris and or trash onto the road and they feared the day when it would hit someone or cause an accident.
Another resident, Ed Atkisson, said he is happy progress is finally being made to make the area safer. He is thankful though that the entire canopy wasn’t cut down.
“I’m glad to see that the dead stuff is being taken care of. I drive through here all the time I love coming in on it. It’s one of the very few places that you’ve got the overhang of nature as you come in to a place so I’m very glad it’s not just being clear cut. But there was danger in some of the dead stuff that was there and it looks like they’re doing a good job of what they’re after,” Atkisson said.
He said the natural overhang brings a sense of peacefulness as you drive through it into town. Atkisson said it is almost as if the canopy is welcoming those who pass under.
Crew members expect to finish the maintenance early ahead of tomorrow’s tentative end date.
