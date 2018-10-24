Henderson golf course renamed, officially under construction

HENDERSON, KY (WFIE) - The former Player’s Club Golf course in Henderson has been sold.
It will now be called The Bridges Golf Course and work is already underway to get the course ready for next summer.
"The big push is to get the greens seeded and ready so they can start growing," said Project Manager Dylan Ward.
Tuesday night the city of Henderson signed a contract with K&J Golf Course management to allow for the city to own the property and for K&J to nurse the course back to health.
"Now they're going to operate the course," said Ward. "They'll be solely responsible for the profit or loss that is generated by that golf course. They're taking on the risk of ownership and essentially running it as their business. The city is going to own the course but we are leasing it to that operator to run it to provide a venue for the people of our community."
The contract has a projected opening date of July 1 for the course.
City officials say the agreement is the best of both worlds. They own the property, K&J maintain it, and another bidder, Bill Rendell, will manage the course.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.