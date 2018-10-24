Feeling lucky despite the odds

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Across the Tri-State, people are buying in to the $1.6 billion lottery jackpot. They are taking advantage of the final hours leading up to Tuesday’s drawing.
Even though the odds of winning are extremely high, it is not stopping hopeful customers. A steady stream of people stopped in the Co-op Country Corner Tuesday to play, saying they are feeling lucky.
The odds of winning the $1.6 billion lottery are 1 in 292 million. That means you are more likely to be struck by lightning, have conjoined twins, or be attacked by a shark.
Every year, Americans spend more than $70 billion dollars on lottery tickets. Cashier Gabrielle Raively tells us Tuesdays through Thursdays are the busiest.
She sees a lot of repeat customers. One man returned even after buying a winning ticket.
“It was a couple of weeks ago," says Raively. "They came in, got their regular numbers. They always do quick picks. They just came in one day and said, they were all happy and said they want to check the ticket. It said we got to go send it off. It came back. They called us the next day and said they won $50,000.”
“The extra money wouldn’t hurt,” says lottery hopeful Stacey Nalley.
“Just positive, positive thinking. It’s a beautiful day. Yeah everything’s gorgeous. It’s good to be alive,” say lottery hopefuls Dave and Vickie Walker.
“I don’t want to be struck by lightning but I would like a little piece of this. A little piece would be nice,” says Nalley.
If the ticket is a winner, what would you do with all that money?
“I’d like to give back to the community. I’d like to give back to different organizations that helped me out when my kids were younger. There are a lot of people in need. Just being greedy and not willing to pay it forward would be the wrong thing to do,” says lottery hopeful Tony Graham.
“That much money a lot of it would go to charities, a lot,” say the Walkers.
They would like to travel as well.
“We’d probably go back to Hawaii. We’ve been there. We’d probably go back to Costa Rica. I like Costa Rica. Ireland, We’ve been there, loved Ireland,” say the Walkers.
Dreaming about that kind of cash, they will be watching tonight along with the rest of the country.
“I wish I win,” says Graham.
Of course, the odds of winning the lottery never change. The only thing that changes is how much you could win.
