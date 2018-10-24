Farmer and Frenchman thriving after wet-dry vote

HENDERSON CO., KY (WFIE) - After the decisive wet-dry vote a few months back, the Farmer and Frenchman is thriving.
Now they’re offering cabins overnight.
That vote back in August allowed the owners to continue to work on new projects .
“After it was over we were like okay now we can not have that hanging over our heads anymore," Katy Mussat the co-owner of the winery and restaurant said.
Katy- the farmer, says the idea of a bed an breakfast was always part of their concept, but starting their family hindered anyone to stay upstairs. That’s when the couple decided to expand.
“People like to hang out here," she said. "They like the peace and tranquility. Let’s build a cabins and they can enjoy that, they don’t just have to eat and taste, they can stay as well.”
And Hubert Mussat, the Frenchman, says the support of the community from the vote to their new projects always surprises him.
“People ask me, how did you end up here?" Hubert said. "The kindness of the people are different than what I’m used to.”
This cabin opens up for the first time this weekend. There’s actually two more that are scheduled to open in the spring.
