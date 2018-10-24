EVSC students come together for annual event

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - It was game on for EVSC elementary students at the third annual Special Olympics Unified Game Day.
Lots of outdoor game stations were ready and waiting for kids of all abilities. Dozens of kids and volunteers from across the city were there at Central High School’s football field.
Organizers had obstacle courses, games, and of course, popsicles.
Volunteers say the event is about having fun and about connection.
“This is just a great opportunity for kids to get to know each other," explained Jean Neidig, Special Olympics Unified Game Day volunteer. "Figure out how much they have alike versus not alike and just really start to build relationships that they can hopefully carry on throughout the school year and on throughout life.”
On Wednesday, it’s the middle schoolers turn as they’ll compete in a track and field meet.
