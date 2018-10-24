Eagles win in final seconds of OT, 2-1

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - The University of Southern Indiana women’s soccer team clinched a share of the GLVC title and a conference tournament first round home game with a thrilling 2-1 double-overtime victory over Lewis University Wednesday afternoon in Romeoville, Illinois. USI goes to 11-5-2 overall and 9-3-1 GLVC, while Lewis watched its record go to 9-6-2, 8-5-0 GLVC.
Pending the outcome of the late games in the GLVC, the Screaming Eagles could win the GLVC regular season title outright. The late matches are McKendree University-University of Missouri-St. Louis; Truman State University-William Jewell College; and Quincy University-University of Illinois Springfield. The outcome of those matches also figure into who will be the Eagles' opponent Sunday at noon at Strassweg Field. Visit GLVCsports.com for updated standings and GLVC Tournament information.
The GLVC first round home game will be the first for USI since the end of the 2010 campaign. Follow the live coverage of USI women’s soccer post-season matches, including live stats and video, on GoUSIEagles.com.
The double-overtime game-winning goal came at 109:57 when junior midfielder Courtney Spicer (Loveland, Ohio) blasted a shot by the Lewis defense. Spicer was assisted on her third goal of the year by junior defender Loryn Willis (Cynthiana, Indiana).
In regulation, Lewis took the lead early in the match with a tally at 8:56. The Flyers held onto the 1-0 advantage until Willis knotted the score, 1-1, at 30:31 of the first half. Willis converted her second goal of the season off a long direct kick by sophomore defender Madelyne Juenger (Columbia, Indiana).
The 1-1 tie would remain through halftime and the second half, setting the stage for Spicer in the second overtime.
Courtesy: USI Athletics
