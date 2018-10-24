Eagles Volleyball falls to GLVC leader Illinois Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Illinois (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Volleyball could not match Great Lakes Valley Conference-leading University of Illinois Springfield Tuesday night, falling in straight sets (25-17, 25-19, 25-14). Sophomore outside hitter Alyssa Yochum (Columbia, Illinois) led the Screaming Eagles (10-16, 2-13 GLVC) with eight kills, while four others posted five or more. The Prairie Stars (21-4, 12-1 GLVC) posted a .389 hitting percentage, including a .607 mark in the first set. Alli Splitt led UIS with 12 kills. UIS 25, USI 17