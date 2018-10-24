Eagles Volleyball falls to GLVC leader Illinois Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Illinois (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Volleyball could not match Great Lakes Valley Conference-leading University of Illinois Springfield Tuesday night, falling in straight sets (25-17, 25-19, 25-14). Sophomore outside hitter Alyssa Yochum (Columbia, Illinois) led the Screaming Eagles (10-16, 2-13 GLVC) with eight kills, while four others posted five or more. The Prairie Stars (21-4, 12-1 GLVC) posted a .389 hitting percentage, including a .607 mark in the first set. Alli Splitt led UIS with 12 kills. UIS 25, USI 17
- USI never officially took the lead, but tied the set twice and stayed within four points all the way to 18-14...The Prairie Stars ended on an 8-3 run
- Junior outside hitter Lindsey Stose (Elkhart, Indiana) posted four of her seven kills to lead the Eagles, followed by freshman middle hitter Taylor Litteken (Foristell, Missouri) with three...Litteken also posted the first of three USI service aces
- UIS did not register an unforced error and posted a .607 hitting mark
UIS 25, USI 19
- The Eagles took their first lead of the night to open the set and maintained until UIS took control at 14-13
- Junior right side hitter Elexis Coleman (Joliet, Illinois) posted four of her six kills to lead USI in the second frame
- Sophomore setter Casey Cepicky posted eight of the Eagles' 13 assists and added an ace...Senior libero Haley Limper also posted her lone ace for the match in the second
- Junior middle blocker Amanda Jung (Belleville, Illinois) tallied two blocks...Litteken and freshman middle blocker Sidney Hegg (Menasha, Wisconsin) each added one
UIS 25, USI 14
- USI opened the set 3-2 before giving the Prairie Stars seven points in a 16-3 run
- Yochum came out firing with the first three USI kills, finished the set with five of her eight
- Cepicky added another seven assists which brought her one shy of 20 for the match
- Limper brought in five digs, just as many as all other Eagles combined in the third
- Litteken added two blocks to her total
Next Up The Eagles host their remaining three matches of the season. USI returns to the Physical Activities Center to host Bellarmine University on Saturday at 3 p.m., then host UIS and McKendree University the following Friday and Saturday, respectively.
