Eagles Volleyball falls to GLVC leader Illinois Springfield
By Bethany Miller | October 24, 2018 at 2:10 PM CDT - Updated October 24 at 2:10 PM

SPRINGFIELD, Illinois (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Volleyball could not match Great Lakes Valley Conference-leading University of Illinois Springfield Tuesday night, falling in straight sets (25-17, 25-19, 25-14). Sophomore outside hitter Alyssa Yochum (Columbia, Illinois) led the Screaming Eagles (10-16, 2-13 GLVC) with eight kills, while four others posted five or more. The Prairie Stars (21-4, 12-1 GLVC) posted a .389 hitting percentage, including a .607 mark in the first set. Alli Splitt led UIS with 12 kills. UIS 25, USI 17

  • USI never officially took the lead, but tied the set  twice and stayed within four points all the way to 18-14...The Prairie  Stars ended on an 8-3 run
  • Junior outside hitter Lindsey  Stose (Elkhart, Indiana) posted four of her seven  kills to lead the Eagles, followed by freshman middle hitter Taylor  Litteken (Foristell, Missouri) with three...Litteken  also posted the first of three USI service aces
  • UIS did not register an unforced error and posted a  .607 hitting mark

UIS 25, USI 19

  • The Eagles took their first lead of the night to open  the set and maintained until UIS took control at 14-13
  • Junior right side hitter Elexis  Coleman (Joliet, Illinois) posted four of her six  kills to lead USI in the second frame
  • Sophomore setter Casey  Cepicky posted eight of the Eagles' 13 assists and  added an ace...Senior libero Haley  Limper also posted her lone ace for the match in the  second
  • Junior middle blocker Amanda  Jung (Belleville, Illinois) tallied two  blocks...Litteken and freshman middle blocker Sidney  Hegg (Menasha, Wisconsin) each added one

UIS 25, USI 14

  • USI opened the set 3-2 before giving the Prairie Stars  seven points in a 16-3 run
  • Yochum came out firing with the first three USI kills,  finished the set with five of her eight
  • Cepicky added another seven assists which brought her  one shy of 20 for the match
  • Limper brought in five digs, just as many as all other  Eagles combined in the third
  • Litteken added two blocks to her total

Next Up The Eagles host their remaining three matches of the season. USI returns to the Physical Activities Center to host Bellarmine University on Saturday at 3 p.m., then host UIS and McKendree University the following Friday and Saturday, respectively.

