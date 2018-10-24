Bright Autumn Weather

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Colder this morning under clear skies with frost developing. Bright but cool today with high temps in the upper 50’s to 60. Moonlit skies tonight and less chilly with lows near 40-degrees.
Clouds will thicken Thursday, bringing decent rain chances Thursday night into Friday morning. Rainfall will average .25 to .50 inches through Friday afternoon. More rain on Sunday as a stubborn low pressure system moves through the area. High temps will remain below normal in the mid-50’s through the weekend.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.